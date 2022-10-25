CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Benchmark started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 108,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $243.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.