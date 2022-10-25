Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 3.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 15,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 705,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Data Storage Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

About Data Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 344,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Data Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

