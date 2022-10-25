Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 3.9%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 15,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 705,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Data Storage Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56.
Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage
About Data Storage
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
