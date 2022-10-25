DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0724 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $388.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00136090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00260398 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00023986 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000389 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,745,760 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

