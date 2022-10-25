DeFiChain (DFI) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $316.83 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00003218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain launched on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

