Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

DROOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.