Deliveroo’s (ROO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ROO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 88 ($1.06) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Beaufort Securities raised shares of Deliveroo to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 133.50 ($1.61).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of ROO opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.80. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 72.58 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96).

Insider Transactions at Deliveroo

Deliveroo Company Profile

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 41,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12), for a total transaction of £38,144.88 ($46,090.96). Insiders have sold a total of 122,434 shares of company stock worth $11,467,166 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.