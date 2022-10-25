Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €8.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.00 ($8.16) to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLAKY. AlphaValue upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock remained flat at $6.51 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 112,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

