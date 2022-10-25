Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dover by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

