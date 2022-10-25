Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DSGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Drive Shack Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DS stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

