Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Drive Shack Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of DS stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

About Drive Shack

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

