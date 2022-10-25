Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Drive Shack Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of DS stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Drive Shack has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.86.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drive Shack (DS)
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.