First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.73. First United has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First United by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First United by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

