Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Fluor has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

