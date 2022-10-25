Frax Price Index Share Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Frax Price Index Share has a market cap of $120.65 million and $310,102.00 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00006655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

