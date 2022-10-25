Gala Price Down 9% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $235.15 million and $68.43 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

