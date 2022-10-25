Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.70 Billion

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $11.34 or 0.00058622 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $25.18 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,343.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00047591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022730 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 10.91105055 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,034,747.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

