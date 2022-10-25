Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) vs. Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Head to Head Contrast

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 10.65% 4.73% 0.74% Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Genworth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $7.83 billion 0.29 $904.00 million $1.57 2.84 Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Genworth Financial and Corebridge Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Corebridge Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genworth Financial and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Corebridge Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Corebridge Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products; and service traditional life insurance and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment includes variable annuity, variable life insurance, and corporate-owned life insurance, as well as funding agreements. It distributes its products through sales force, in-house sales representatives, and digital marketing programs. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, high net worth products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

