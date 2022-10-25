Gnosis Price Tops $112.70 on Top Exchanges (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $112.70 or 0.00583624 BTC on major exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $290.72 million and $5.75 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

