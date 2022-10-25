H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.70

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
H.I.S. Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.
H.I.S. Company Profile
H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.
Featured Stories
