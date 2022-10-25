HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.83. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

