Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY22 guidance to $1.12-$1.24 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.2 %

HXL stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 917,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,515. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.