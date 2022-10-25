HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVEGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

HIVE stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.