HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

HIVE stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

