Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.11 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Horizen has a market cap of $156.44 million and $4.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $12.94 or 0.00067108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00270456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00090690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.