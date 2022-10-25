Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
INVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 2,156,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,183. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
