Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

INVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. 2,156,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,183. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.