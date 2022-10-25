Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insmed Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

