InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPZF. Raymond James reduced their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

IIPZF opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

