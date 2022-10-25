IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IQVIA Price Performance
Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.97. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.