IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $179.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.97. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.94.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

