Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.80 and a beta of 1.11. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock worth $7,954,783 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.