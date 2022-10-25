Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Up 4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.20 and last traded at C$3.11. 60,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 71,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$6.45 to C$6.10 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$225.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Jaguar Mining Announces Dividend

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$48.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Jaguar Mining’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jaguar Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 11,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$37,661.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,294.60. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,350 shares of company stock worth $19,573.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

