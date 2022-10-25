Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,589. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average of $182.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 80,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

