Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Shares Up 2.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 250,196 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 221,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

