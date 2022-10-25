Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.67 Billion

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $1.16 million worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,333.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003318 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023484 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00046901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.52625561 USD and is up 9.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,498,168.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

