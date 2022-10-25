Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 3,877,164 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,290,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

Katoro Gold Company Profile

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

