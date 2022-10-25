Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Knowles by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 950,629 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,295,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 344,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knowles by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 322,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Knowles has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

