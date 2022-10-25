Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

PHG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. 4,220,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $48.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.73) to €16.10 ($16.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

