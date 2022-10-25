Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBRT. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.22. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,459,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 18,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $272,932.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,330,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,216,641.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,999 shares of company stock worth $1,980,193 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

