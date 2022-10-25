Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.13. 4,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 6.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

