Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Shares Down 3.9%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.73. 7,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 23,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Localiza Rent a Car from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 273,233 cars, and 620 car rental agencies in Brazil and internationally.

