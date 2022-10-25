LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $95.63 million and $4.12 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

