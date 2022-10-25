Masco (MAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY22 guidance at $4.15-4.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $4.15-$4.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

MAS opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Masco has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

