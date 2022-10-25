Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,485,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $1,641,225.42.

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,581.32.

On Friday, October 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.11, for a total transaction of $1,973,553.54.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.42.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.