Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $174.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.57.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.02 on Friday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,048 shares of company stock worth $89,448,282 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

