Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Increased to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $101.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $174.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.57.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.02 on Friday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,048 shares of company stock worth $89,448,282 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.