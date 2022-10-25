Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.00.

Montage Gold Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$56.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.21.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

