Murphy USA (MUSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.24 per share for the quarter.

Murphy USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy USA Stock Up 4.2 %

MUSA stock opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $160.74 and a twelve month high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.95.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

MUSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $201,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Murphy USA by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

