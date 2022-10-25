Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.65 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0593 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $298.04 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.49 or 0.06945233 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05916596 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $23,173,217.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.