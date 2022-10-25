Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

