Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $23.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7 %

PARA stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.