Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $23.29 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2022

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.7 %

PARA stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,041,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.