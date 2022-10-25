Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PKIUF remained flat at $19.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.