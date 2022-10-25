Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$47.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.
Parkland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PKIUF remained flat at $19.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Parkland has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $31.37.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkland (PKIUF)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.