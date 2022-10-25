Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Shares Down 1.9%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating) fell 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20.35 ($0.25). 87,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 84,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.25).

Pelatro Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97.

About Pelatro

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

