Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 24,500 Shares

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $92,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $106,120.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,200 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,694 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $17,649.44.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,909 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $56,057.84.

On Monday, October 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,977 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,413.75.

On Friday, October 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,207 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $104,202.81.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,883 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,061.25.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $46,005.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $34,875.00.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.81. 168,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $171,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.