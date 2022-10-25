PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10, RTT News reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.43. 315,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,745,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

