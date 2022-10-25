Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Quanex Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 130,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,387. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $669.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.