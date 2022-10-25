Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 130,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,387. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $669.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

